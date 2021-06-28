Margot Robbie reveals the changes in Harley Quinn and Joker’s relationship

Actress Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn and her character has changed along with her relationship with the Joker.

Margot robbie debuted as Harley quinn in the movie of Suicide Squad (2016) of David Yesterday. His character was very impacted by his crazy personality and his aesthetics. Then he repeated in Bird of prey (2020) of Cathy Yan and now we will see her again in The Suicide Squad (2021) of James Gunn. In all this time the most beloved villain of Dc comics has evolved a lot at the same time that his relationship with him has Joker from Jared Leto.

In a recent interview, Margot robbie talked about Harley quinn:

“For me, she has so many facets to her personality that it’s endless to explore with people. I think in the first Suicide Squad movie I had a certain confidence and arrogance, knowing that I had the protection of the Joker. She was like: I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second… That was his prerogative in that movie. Then in Birds of Prey it was: Oh, it’s a frightening and cold world. ” Margot Robbie said. “Maybe I can’t do it. While in this movie time has passed, it doesn’t tie directly to any of those movies, but it’s no longer something Harley Quinn is struggling with. You are not waiting for Mr. J to show up and you are not wondering if you will be able to do it on your own. She knows it”.

What is The Suicide Squad about?

The new movie of Dc comics will once again gather a group of villains to face the most dangerous missions under the watchful eye of Amanda waller. They must go to the island of Corto Maltés where soldiers and guerrillas will prevent them from advancing to achieve their objective.

The cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 , Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria and Sean Gunn like Weasel.

The Suicide Squad It will premiere on August 6, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn one more time? Leave us your comments below.