Margot Robbie relaxes with her husband on a famous Mexican beach

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley took a few days off to relax on the beach in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

Margot Robbie has been very involved in her career, having finished filming her scenes in The Suicide Squad and the David O. Russell film whose name is not yet revealed, she took some time to enjoy a few days on the beach next to her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley.

The couple married in 2016 and have residences in Australia and Los Angeles, but now that they could be free from work commitments, they chose the warm beach of Puerto Vallarta to bask in the sun and relax for a few days. Margot was spotted in a Fella Hunter bandeau top and a $ 110 Palms Swimwear bikini at the One & Only Mandarina hotel pool.

The trip may have been a preview of Margot’s birthday celebration, which will be on July 2, but both she and her husband had a sensational time at the destination and there were even times when their attraction was notorious.

Both are trying to share experiences before they return to the sets, as Margot has 4 more films scheduled for the next few years and they plan to work together again on a series for Hulu that has been controversial when dealing with the life of Mike Tyson, as well who for now want to relax.