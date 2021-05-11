Margot Robbie pushes for a DC Comics character to be used

Actress Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in the DC Comics movies and has plans for one of the franchise’s great characters.

Margot robbie has already played Harley quinn on three occasions like Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) (2020) and we will see it again in The Suicide Squad from James Gunn which will be released in 2021. She has a great power of influence in Warner Bros, as they consider it a great asset for their films of Dc comics, so now press to add to Poison Ivy to the saga.

Although the new installment of The Suicide Squad it has not been released yet, Margot robbie he is already making future plans for his character. This is what he commented in a recent interview:

“Trust me, I bite their ear all the time.” He responded when asked about the possibility of associating Harley Quinn with Poison Ivy. “They must be sick of hearing it. But I say: Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it. I’m really looking forward to seeing a Harley Quinn – Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It would be a lot of fun. So I’ll keep bothering you. Do not worry”.

The Director of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan, previously stated that she would be interested in exploring the relationship of Harley quinn with Poison ivy in a sequel, but since the movie only grossed $ 201 million, a project like that may fall into other hands. In addition, it has been said that they had to remake the action scenes because they were disastrous.

The relationship of these two characters can be seen in the animated series.

The animated series Harley quinn from HBO Max will soon premiere its third season and has been a great success among fans of Dc comics. But he does not lend his voice Margot robbie, but this time it is played by Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory). But what undoubtedly stands out the most is the relationship between Harley quinn Y Poison ivySo if you really do make the live action movie you can look at what works from the animated series. In the program, Poison ivy is played by the actress Lake bell (Back home, The voice of a generation).

Would you like to see a DC Comics movie with Harley Quinn and Posion Ivy? What actress would you like to accompany Margot Robbie? Leave us your comments below.