Margot Robbie lists her Hancock Park home for sale for $ 3.5 million

The Australian actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, currently live in a multi-structure complex in Venice Beach, so they have decided to put their old house up for sale in Los Angeles’s posh Hancock Park neighborhood.

The couple has been married since 2016 and soon after they acquired this beautiful property for the sum of $ 2,725 million, so they are looking for a profit of almost $ 800,000 dollars.

Built on a 605 m² lot, it offers almost 320 m² of living space, two levels, four bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms.

It enjoys a lot of privacy thanks to its high walls and abundant vegetation. It is practically invisible from the street.

The interior is modern and stylish with wide plank European oak wood floors, high ceilings, and white walls in almost every space.

It offers an integrated audio system throughout the house, security system equipped with a camera, a cellar under the stairs.

It also has a nice private room for pets with independent exterior entrance.

The living room is very cozy, with its armchairs around a huge polished marble fireplace.

Its formal dining room contrasts with the rest of the house, painted in an elegant shade of charcoal.

The gourmet kitchen is high-end and has an island that accommodates 6 people.

One of the most interesting spaces is its family room furnished with a round sofa and a swing next to another polished marble fireplace.

On the first level there is a bedroom with bathroom, which can be used as a guest room or office.

Upstairs, it has two other secondary bedrooms, the laundry room and the master bedroom equipped with a private balcony, marble bathroom and built-in dressing room.

The garden is not very big, but it uses the space very well with its attractive pool and Jacuzzi. But the most ingenious thing is that they turned the detached garage into an outdoor cabin.

Behind the cabin is a small bar decorated with tiles.

The house in Venice Beach where Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley now live is valued at $ 5 million, although it is not known exactly how much they actually paid, since the operation was carried out off the market.