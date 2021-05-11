Margot Robbie keeps asking Warner to bring Poison Ivy to the movies

The actress has long been Margot robbie he has been commenting on his wishes for explore more of Harley Quinn in the movies, and that leads her to Poison Ivy / Poison Ivy. As we know, in the comics, both characters get to maintain a relationship. Something that is explored in the animated series “Harley Quinn”, which is now in its third season.

In February, Robbie acknowledged that he was putting pressure on Warner to see Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn together on the big screen. A wish to which the director of Birds of Prey also joined. In a new interview,

In a new interview, Margot Robbie has once again assured that she keeps insisting on studying to be able to see the relationship of both characters on screen at some point, and doesn’t seem like he’s going to give up on his attempt:

Trust me, I’m eating their ears with it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I say, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it. ‘ I really want to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It would be a lot of fun. So I’ll keep nagging them. Do not worry.

Right now, for the purposes of public and official knowledge, we know that we will see Harley in “The Suicide Squad” by director James Gunn, but nothing more is known about Harley for the future.

There was a project in development dedicated to Harley and Joker that in theory was canceled (although some voice has also been heard saying that it had been resumed), and we had what was going to be that trilogy of films that was going to begin with “Birds of Prey ”, But that seems to have also been paralyzed. Recall that in February the director James Gunn acknowledged that he had spoken with the actress about the future of Harley Quinn in the cinema. It would not be surprising if Gunn and Robbie have thought of a project, it could be announced at the doors of the premiere of “The Suicide Squad.”

Via information | Den of Geek