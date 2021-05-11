Margot Robbie is trying very hard to get Poison Ivy into the DC universe

There are those who think that Joker and Harley Quinn form the definitive duo, but actually the real Harley’s love is Pamela Isley, also called Poison Ivy or in its Spanish version Poison Ivy. That love wants to go beyond the comics, as Margot Robbie is eager to see the villain in the DC universe.

Those who agree with Robbie can be sure that, effectively, is putting pressure. Yesterday he declared to Den of Geek: “Trust me, I eat their ear all the time on the subject. They must be sick of hearing it, but I am all day: ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ To see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen, it would be so much fun. That’s why I’ll keep pushing. Do not worry.”

There may also be a vein when it comes to representing on screen the origins of the character. Pamela Isley is a botany with great knowledge about plants. A scientist injects toxins into her blood to make her immune to toxic substances, but this awakens her a few special abilities. After fleeing from Seattle to Gotham, she commits her first crime and Batman ends up defeating her.

A love story between the villains?

Both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy started out simply being Batman’s villains, but popular culture has been in charge of revaluing the characters. In comics, depending on which number is read, they go from have a friendly relationship to develop a full romance. It would be the least interesting to see this relationship brought to the big screen, since it could be the first time we openly see a bisexual Quinn. Margot Robbie has always been very supportive of it. The romance between the two characters already appears in the Harley Quinn animated series that we hope will arrive in Spain when HBO becomes HBO Max.

The Australian has carved out a place of power in Hollywood not only for her recognized work as an actress, but she has also launched her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The company has produced films such as ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)’ or ‘A promising young woman’.

The next time we see her as Harley Quinn will be in ‘The Suicide Squad’, which will premiere in Spain on July 30, 2021.