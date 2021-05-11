Margot Robbie is dying to introduce Poison Ivy to the DCEU

One of DC’s most iconic queer relationships is that of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Since both characters were face to face there was chemistry. Then a deep friendship that for years was showing signs of being something else. As is often the case in these cases, the publisher was reluctant to admit it for a long time, and some fans of old-fashioned ideas didn’t like the idea either, but as time went by it was undeniable. The peak of this relationship came last year when they tied the knot in Injustice: Year Zero issue # 8.

This is one aspect of Harley Quinn’s life that has been absent from the big screen. In fact, we’ve only seen Poison Ivy in one live-action movie: Batman & Robin – 11%. In the DCEU he was going to appear in a couple of projects that, at the moment, seem to be completely dead. The first is Gotham city sirens. It was going to be a spin-off of the Suicide Squad – 25%, but with the failure of that film, it was frozen. The other film was the sequel to Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%. Cathy Yan had expressed that in the second part of her film she wanted to explore the relationship between both characters:

I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. I don’t know if it’s going to happen in a sequel yet, I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet and you know, Margot, I don’t think I’m ready to let go of Harley Quinn either, so … hopefully we’ll make it through.

The film did not go as Warner expected so everything seems to indicate that we are not going to see a sequel. This is not to say that the possibility of us seeing the couple in the DCEU is impossible. It is not, but it may take a lot of work to become a reality.

One key person who wants us to see them is Margot Robbie herself. He had already said it on occasion and recently reiterated it in an interview for Den of Geek:

Trust me, I bite their ears on that topic all the time. They must be bored to hear about it, but I’m from ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, it has to be done. ‘ I’m very interested in seeing the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy on screen. So I’ll keep pestering you with that. Do not worry.

With this revelation we can be sure that if it does not happen it is because the studio executives did not want to and not because the talent had any problem with presenting us with such an iconic and important relationship. Unfortunately in DC they have shown that they fear diversity as seen with all the controversy that has surrounded the Snyder Cut and the elimination of colored characters in the version that was released in theaters.

And if anyone has any kind of doubt about what aspect of their relationship the actress wants to explore, it should be remembered that in 2018 she told Pride Source the following:

If you read comics you should know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they show her as a friendship; in another, you can see that they are sexually involved as a couple. I’ve been trying… I’d love to have Poison Ivy in this universe because Harley and Poison Ivy’s relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.

Hopefully some of the DC executives will listen to him and we can finally see this on the screen. Sadly, judging by how they have behaved, they are not likely to do this until the competition proves that it is lucrative to make a film with LGBTQIA protagonists. We can only hope that it does happen. Everything is possible.

