Margot Robbie helps young people with disabilities to live fully

The aforementioned association is in charge of adapting the facilities for public use to the needs of people with disabilities and, in particular, undertakes major renovations in their homes to provide them with a better quality of life and higher levels of independence. Margot works closely with ‘Youngcare’ and has therefore called this the most “special” award of her career.

Margot Robbie (Getty Images)

“It’s amazing for so many reasons. An award is always a good thing, but just being able to share it with someone, and knowing that it is going to have a huge impact on a charity that I really care about, just makes it probably the most special award. that I have ever received, “he said in conversation with People magazine.

The will to help those who need it most and, therefore, to contribute to those most pressing causes of social justice comes from her earliest childhood, since since she was little Margot has been able to witness how her mother, a physiotherapist and social worker , goes to great lengths to assist its patients to live with higher levels of independence and self-sufficiency.