Margot Robbie has bad news about Birds of Prey 2

Actress Margot Robbie who plays Harley Quinn in the DC Comics movies talks about the sequel to Birds of Prey (2020).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) It is one of the last films to be released before the pandemic, yet with theaters at full capacity it only grossed 201 million dollars. A very low figure for a movie based on characters from Dc comics and although there are rumors that they will make a second installment, Margot robbie it is not very clear.

We will see soon Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in the movie of The Suicide Squad from James Gunn, the rest of the characters of Birds of prey they probably won’t go back to the movies. This is how the actress commented:

“I don’t know if that is on the horizon anytime soon. I don’t think it’s a no. But no, there is no sequel to the works that I know of at this stage ”.

What are the plans for this character?

Despite Birds of prey It was a box office flop Harley quinn from Margot robbie is still a much loved character and surely after the movie of The Suicide Squad from James Gunn his popularity will increase to the levels of 2016 / 2017. Since his participation in the previous film of this team of villains directed by David Yesterday it was quite a bombshell.

So stop Warner Bros is still a very important asset and is the very Margot robbie the one that is pushing so that we can see the relationship of Harley quinn with Poison Ivy in a live action movie. Since the version of the animated series is a success. It has even been rumored that they would do Gotham city sirens where would these two characters be with Catwoman.

We hope they will give good news soon and we know the future projects where we will see Margot robbie What Harley quinn, even if it is not the sequel to Birds of prey.

