Margot Robbie explains how Harley Quinn switched between Suicide Squad and the Suicide Squad

Fans of the DC Extended Universe are excited for the premiere of The Suicide Squad, a film by James Gunn that will bring us back some of the characters that were already introduced in 2016. One of them is Harley Quinn, the famous antiheroine played by Margot Robbie who won the public’s affection from the beginning. During an interview with the Toronto Sun, the actress talks about the changes that her character has undergone since Suicide Squad – 25%, going through Birds of prey and the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, up to The Suicide Squad.

Many fans agree that The Suicide Squad from James Gunn I could really redeem Suicide Squad (in fact it is the one of the winning possibilities). Recall that in 2018 the director was fired from Disney and hired by Warner Bros. suddenly. Now everyone is waiting with excitement for the new take of Gunn regarding these characters, who could regain their place of honor in the DCEU. The Suicide Squad It will hit theaters on August 6, 2021, and so far has not really been affected by the bleak outlook for Hollywood in the pandemic.

Harley quinn, character who will return in The Suicide Squad and what is interpreted by Margot robbieHe has gone through a lot of changes throughout the DC Extended Universe, most notably the issue of his relationship with the Joker. During the Toronto Sun’s visit to the set of The Suicide Squad in 2019, Robbie talks about Harley’s transition in these years.

I think in the first Suicide Squad movie I had a certain confidence and arrogance, knowing that I had the protection of the Joker. She was like, ‘I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’ … that was his prerogative in that movie. Then in Birds of Prey he would say, ‘Oh, it’s a cold, scary world. Maybe I can’t do it. ‘ In this movie, time has passed, it doesn’t tie directly to any of those movies, but it’s not something Harley is struggling with anymore. You’re not waiting for Mr. J to show up and you’re not wondering if you can do it on your own. She knows it.

Right now, James Gunn is focused on the launch The Suicide Squad and it will be until the product hits theaters. Immediately afterwards it will be fully delivered to the production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the last film of these superheroes that he intends to direct. Of course this sequel was delayed due to the filmmaker’s firing, but we will see more adventures of interstellar travelers very soon. Will James be able to give them the ending they deserve, leaving a deep mark on the minds of the fans?

Superhero movies or comic book characters continue to generate very good income for the Hollywood industry. Perhaps Warner Bros. has failed to exploit its universe with enough ambition if we compare it with Marvel Studios, however, it has presented us with some memorable characters that will hardly be erased from the popular imagination, at least for several years. While the 2016 movie is buried in the past over and over again by fans, the delivery of James Gunn stands as a great promise of the future and an opportunity for this part of the DCEU to be rescued from the abyss. What about the members of the Justice League? For now we have no idea.

Other future DCEU productions include The Flash, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Y Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Different times are approaching for the saga.

