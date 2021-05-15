Margot Robbie Enjoys Rare Date Night With Husband Tom Ackerley

Back in 2018, the Birds of Prey actress shared a rare glimpse into her romance with her husband.

“I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner,” she told PORTER magazine at the time. “Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

Margot added the secret to their successful partnership is that they make time for each other even with they’re busy.

“Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day,” she shared. “And we speak all day, every day on the phone.”

At the time, the I, Tonya star hinted at her and Tom’s future baby plans.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she said. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”