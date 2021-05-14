Margot Robbie does not rule out the possibility of a sequel to Birds of Prey – Tomatazos

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% was not the most lucrative film in the DCEU, but it was better than many think. It had a budget of $ 84 million and grossed $ 200 million at the box office. To this is added that it had a good reception from specialized critics. Not all movies in that cinematic universe can boast of that. This is due to the talent of Cathy Yan, who had already shown her enormous capacity with her previous film. Dead pigs.

All of the above said, the film did not meet the studio’s expectations and was not to the liking of all fans. In fact, it was originally called only Birds of prey, but they changed the title when it was already in theaters because they thought that otherwise maybe not everyone would grasp that it was a movie about Harely Quinn. The point is that between not generating what was expected and Cathy Yan complaining of interference from the study, it was thought that a sequel would be something that was no longer going to happen.

The reality is that before the film was released, the director had talked about the possibility of continuing this story, but after its premiere, she stopped talking about this more. With the passage of time and the lack of announcements by Warner it was assumed that this would no longer be a thing that would happen. That doesn’t mean that some fans are still hopeful.

In that vein, in an interview for Den of Geek, Margot Robbie revealed that she would not rule out the possibility of a sequel being made, but it is not something that is being worked on at the moment:

I don’t know if that is on the horizon in the near time. I don’t think it’s a no, but no, a sequel is not in the works at the moment as far as I know.

On the other hand, as we had already said, in that same interview she revealed that she is very interested in introducing the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy, which is DC’s most iconic lesbian relationship:

Trust me, I bite their ears on that topic all the time. They must be bored to hear about it, but I’m from ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, it has to be done. ‘ I’m very interested in seeing the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy on screen. So I’ll keep pestering you with that. Do not worry.

In fact, Cathy Yan shared that same interest with the actress:

I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. I don’t know if it’s going to happen in a sequel yet, I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet and you know, Margot, I don’t think I’m ready to let go of Harley Quinn either, so … hopefully we’ll make it through.

Had there been a sequel directed by her, perhaps we would have seen this relationship in one way or another.

If anything, fans are interested in a sequel, even if it’s not necessarily in movie form. Not long ago they ran a campaign asking HBO Max to make a spin-off series of the movie with Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black canary in front. So far we don’t know if Warner or HBO have any intention of making this a reality, but there’s no denying that they could if they wanted to. With the current landscape, it would be much more likely that we would see these characters return in a television series for that streaming service than in another movie. It will be a matter of waiting to see if DC makes an announcement, although most likely we will see Margot robbie back in a sequel to The Suicide Squad