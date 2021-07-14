Margot Robbie does not know when she will make another movie with Harley Quinn

In a hypothetical list of favorite characters of the DCEU, at a general level, most likely that smiling anti-heroine boasts a high and immovable position. With only two titles (and a third on the way), the famous Margot robbie made the aforementioned character one of the most beloved elements of an entire franchise. However, regardless of this enormous popularity, the actress has no guarantees about when there will be another movie of Harley quinn, after the forthcoming The Suicide Squad.

In an interview with EW, Margot Robbie said she was exhausted from having dedicated the last two years to Harley Quinn (movie after movie). Let us remember that with Birds of Prey, she not only served as the protagonist, but also as a producer. And the same year that the filming of that film culminated, that of The Suicide Squad began, where Robbie returned to wearing the harlequin outfit, now under the direction of James Gunn.

«It was kind of a back-to-back shoot between Birds of Prey and this [The Suicide Squad], so I thought, ‘Ugh, I need a break from Harley because it’s exhausting’«, Commented the actor. «I don’t know when the next time we see her will be. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else.

On the fate of Harley Quinn within the DC movie universe, Zack Snyder gave us a discouraging answer. In his Justice League cut, the filmmaker included an omen sequence, set in a dystopian world where the character turns out to be dead. “What? I did not know that. Thank you for telling me”Robbie laughed during the same chat with EW, after that moment in the movie was revealed to him.

However, the Australian knows that deaths are not usually definitive in superhero comics, as they are not usually in film adaptations. So just because Snyder “killed” Harley Quinn doesn’t mean that Robbie should say goodbye to the character. And not only because Warner apparently has little interest in expanding the vision of that director… After all, the actress would say, “every movie [de superhéroes] it’s its own kind of thing.

«I guess it’s kind of like in the comics«Said the Oscar nominee. “The movie version of the DC universe, actually, I think it looks a lot like the comics. You take a comic and something is happening; then the next comic and maybe that character isn’t alive, or maybe that character isn’t with that person, or maybe that character looks completely different«.

And I add:

It’s not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. [En el Universo Extendido DC] It seems like there are so many adjacent stories, worlds, and movies happening at the same time, just like in the comics. Then yes, I did not know, I did not know it [que Harley Quinn murió], but it doesn’t necessarily change what other people can do with this universe. I do not believe it”.

For now, next month we will finally know where James Gunn will lead Harley Quinn and the other members of the “suicide squad.” The Suicide Squad will hit Mexican theaters on August 6.

Source: CinePremiere