Margot Robbie compared the temporality of films to comics

At the doors of the Suicide Squad premiere, Margot Robbie spoke a little about the times that DC currently manages in its films.

The Snyderverse ran a clear timeline in DC, which was accompanied by other films such as Suicide Squad wave Wonder Woman. However, Zack snyder getting out of creative control of the films, the studio was forced to reboot some temporary elements. Margot robbie, actress who plays Harley quinn, was in charge of analyzing this situation.

“Often, you’ll be reading a comic and they end up in one place and you pick up the next (issue) and they pick up with totally different characters and that person who just died is suddenly there and you just follow him,” he commented. “I switched between The New 52 (a 2011 revamp of DC titles) and old comics, and none of that stops me from enjoying the stories, ”he added.

With the above, the celebrity made it clear that some elements remain and many times the characters are the same, but their stories and arguments will vary. This statement will make a lot more sense with the version of Robert Pattinson from Batman and the next The Suicide Squad.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is starring Viola Davis What Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman What Rick Flag, Michael Rooker What Savant, Flula Borg What Javelin, David Dastmalchian What Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie What Harley Quinn. Also, Daniela melchior What Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba What Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal. For his part there will be Peter Capaldi What The Thinker, Alice Braga What Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. A) Yes What Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion What TDK, Sean Gunn What Weasel, Jai Courtney What Captain Boomerang, John Cena What Peacemaker Y Steve Agee, Taika Waititi Y Storm reid. The movie hits theaters now HBO Max next August 6.

Source: Toronto Sun