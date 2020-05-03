New Zealand actress and stunt double Zoë Bell added her colleagues to a challenge consisting of filming a fight scene for the “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge” from home.

Personalities like Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Thandie Newton, Zoe Saldana, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Lawless, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Daryl Hannah and Halle Berry teamed up to fight Bell, Recognized for being the double of Uma Thurman in the film Kill Bill, as well as for her appearance in Gamer, Lost, The Hateful Eight or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Accompanied by KT Tunstall’s The Healer theme, the famous women took advantage of their quarantined time for the sequence, which features some effects when falling after taking a hit, to kick or hit the next one on camera. Some of them used instruments at hand whether it be a ball, a grocery bag or a baseball bat.

“I’m so bored, I just want to play with my friends,” Bell yelled before starting the video that has added thousands of likes and has been shared by some of the participants.

