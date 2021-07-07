Margot Robbie admitted that playing Barbie involves a great burden

In the last couple of years, a lot has been said about the upcoming live action movie from Barbie, which will star Margot Robbie (The Scandal – 79%, Suicide Squad – 25%) and written by Greta Gerwig (Little Women – 94%, Lady Bird – 97%). Although many details about this production are still unknown, in a recent interview with Vogue (via .), Robbie talked about the film and said that working on it comes with a lot of baggage.

This new movie by Barbie joins the list of Mattel toy brand projects that will have their own live action film, such as Polly Pocket, whose film will star Lily Collins (Emily in Paris – 95%), and a movie of Rock’em Sock’em Robots with Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious 9 – 65%) at the helm.

However, the movie of the popular doll has been in development for years and has passed through the hands of various Hollywood studios; started at Universal before moving to Sony. At the time, Amy Schumer (Sexy by Accident – 23%) was chosen to star in the film, but she left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Subsequently, Anne Hathaway (Locked Down – 58%) was selected to take her place and bring the doll to life that can be what she wants to be. And as the plans for the shoot began to take shape, the rights to the film returned to Mattel, who sold them to Warner Bros. It was then that Robbie was cast to star in and serve as a producer through LuckyChap Entertainment.

In addition, Greta gerwig signed on to write the script, with rumors that she might direct as well, though so did Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman – 92%) sounded to be a filmmaker, however she made it clear that she would not be. In new statements to Vogue (via .) Robbie spoke about what this movie represents and what people can expect:

Well, it comes with a lot of baggage! And many nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People usually hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they say, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t know.

Although it already seems certain —and obvious— that Gerwig will be in charge of the direction of this new film, the reality is that the study has not yet confirmed it, but the protagonist could have done so in this new statement. The Robbie-Gerwig duo could indicate a guaranteed success for this new film and if you also add Noah Baumbach, who has also worked on the script, you could have a great story.

Several animated projects based on the doll have been created in the past, but it is clear that this live action version will use a completely different lens. In this way, Robbie fits perfectly as a new and improved Barbie, so we will have to be very attentive to more details about this production.

