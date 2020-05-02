Madrid, May 2 . .- The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, stressed that this Saturday, May 2, that the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has been a new Manuela Malasaña -one of the popular heroines of May 2, 1808- and thanked him for the “fabulous” operation Balmis.

In his speech at Puerta del Sol in tribute to the heroes of the people of Madrid and Spain who have fought against the coronavirus in 2020, Díaz Ayuso stressed that the military and the Royal Guard “never left our loved ones alone who they rested in the morgue of the Madrid Ice Palace, the Majadahonda ice rink or the City of Justice where they watched them on behalf of their family and friends, with due affection and respect. “

The Madrid president has pointed out that this 2020, “our Daoíz and Velarde -artillery officers who joined the uprising of 1808 against French troops- are called Antonio Zapatero and Javier Marco, architects of Ifema”, converted into a hospital in a few days with Aid from the Armed Forces, a hospital that is “a symbol of a spearhead Madrid in the fight against disease, a Madrid that woke up Spain, with its 82,000 health professionals at the forefront with the Public Health team.”

Díaz Ayuso added that the director of Primary Care at the head of the Ifema team, Marta Sánchez-Celaya, and the director of Nursing, Verónica Real, have taken the place of heroines like Clara del Rey.

In her speech, the Madrid president has defined “a hero” as “the one who knows that, if he goes, he will surely lose his life or health, but still he goes.”

For example, he has quoted José María, the taxi driver from Alcorcón who took the sick to Ramón y Cajal without charging them anything, and who one day the health center health workers received with a tribute and gave him money in an envelope that they themselves they had donated in a collection.

He has also referred to the marriage of pharmacists from Leganés, Tomás and María del Carmen, boyfriends from college, who did not want to leave the pharmacy they had founded to serve their neighbors and clients; they became infected and died three days apart.

Likewise, he has given the example of the mayor of Garganta de Montes, Juan Carlos Carretero, who gave his phone number on one side and his elderly neighbors call him to order the purchase and medicines or the mayor of Torrelaguna, Eduardo Burgos, who will makes the purchase, disinfects the houses and makes protective material for them.

