Margarita Gralia confirms having coronavirus | Instagram

The famous actress of Argentine nationalized Mexican origin Margaret Gralia at 65 years old tested positive to the coronavirus test together with his husband so both are found hospitalized.

The actress was in charge of spreading the news in her official account of Instagram where he shared a photo where he shows to be in the hospital.

Ariel and I tested positive for the Covid-19 since Monday, interned with the best doctors and the care of excellent nurses, we are fighting to regain our health, “he wrote in the publication.

It was there where too heartfelt thanks to all the people who have prayed for her and her husband and asked that they take care of themselves.

Several colleagues and followers sent him messages of encouragement for you to achieve your speedy recovery.

So far they are already various the actors they have given positive to the coronavirus, among them Odalys Ramírez, Esteban Arce, Camila Sodi, among others.

Her acting career in Mexico began in the year of 1982 when she was invited by the Argentine actor Raúl Astor in the musical comedy program “Do not push”.

After his debut began participating in plays that were produced by the beloved Silvia Pinal and began working for televisa in various novels.

Margarita felt that all the novels where she participated on televisa they were the same character but with different names, so he decided to sign with Tv Azteca television.

his first soap opera in that company it was “Woman’s look“which made her stand out and jump to fame playing a 45-year-old woman in love with her best friend’s son who was much younger than her.

In addition to her great career as an actress, several years ago started a business in the city of San Miguel de Allende with the churrería ‘San Agustín’, being one of the most recognized of that place.

This place is one of the most business requested Y popular in the center of that municipality which is a tribute to his parents offering a cozy corner.

Offers Different types of chocolate, in addition to the churros filled with nutella, chocolate, milk, cajeta and other flavors, the specialty of the house.

.