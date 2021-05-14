Margarita del Val gives advice to those vaccinated with AstraZeneca and reveals that she is “in the same situation”

About two million people are still waiting in Spain for the Ministry of Health to decide how to complete the immunization schedule after having received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The scientist of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Margarita del Val, She has asked all those who like her, to be already vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca, that “they are not overwhelmed”, since “they are better than other people are. That they are calm and that they do not feel abandoned”.

In an interview for Telemadrid, the scientist assured that this extra waiting period to administer the second dose It is not a problem and guaranteed “that you can wait as long as Public Health has decided”, between 4 and 6 weeks and that “there is no problem if the second dose of AstraZeneca is delayed”.

Del Val also expressed his opinion on the possibility of not administering any other dose or completing the regimen with the Pfizer vaccine: “The best thing would be to administer the same drug and not another.” Preliminary findings from a study released last Wednesday in the journal “The Lancet” suggest that combining doses of the covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BioNTech causes mild and moderate reactions up to three times more frequent than if the standard vaccination schedules are followed, with two injections of the same preparation.

“I’m in the same situation. I have the AstraZeneca vaccine, I have the first dose later than those who received it 12 weeks ago, but I would not mind waiting either ”, he settled.