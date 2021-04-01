Margarita del Val encourages the population to “hold out for eight more weeks” to consider a “new situation”

The well-known virologist of the CSIC Margarita del Val has set a date again to be able to consider a “new situation” in terms of restrictions. The scientist has asked the population endure “eight more weeks” of restrictions and protection, until the end of May, in an interview with Catalunya Radio this week.

The well-known researcher, who has risen to fame with this covid-19 pandemic, has explained that this period is the calculation that it will take for all risk groups in Spain to be vaccinated. “All those at risk must be vaccinated”, has assured. And then? “We’ll see how it goes,” del Val has conceded.

“Until all those at risk are vaccinated, we all have to be patient”, has insisted. Until then, everyone must continue to be “very careful.” He has emphasized that “everyone”: he has alerted the elderly already vaccinated who believe that they can already hug their families without protection, which is a mistake, because they can infect.

Another appeal that the virologist wanted to make clear has been that of doubts with ‘good’ or ‘bad’ vaccines: “They are all good for everyone”, has stressed. “That no one expects another vaccine, when someone is offered a vaccine, please accept it,” he begged the citizens, while asking them to eliminate that thought of “Well, I got the bad one, I’m going to wait and see if the good one comes to me.”