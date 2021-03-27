Margarita del Val changes her speech and has a new forecast about the coronavirus: “We have a horizon”

Margarita del Val, a researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), is one of the most authoritative voices in Spain on coronavirus matters. Her tips and advice are taken into account, and now this virologist has turned his speech around.

In statements collected by Cadena Cope, Del Val has been more optimistic than usual. “We have a much clearer horizon”said Margarita del Val.

“We have a vaccine and this is a very important change. We are seeing it in action, we see how it works in real life. I see it much more positively, “said the virologist.

Of course, Margarita del Val, as reported by Cadena Cope, asked citizens to act with caution ahead of the Holy Week dates that are about to begin.

A few days ago, the virologist ventured a significant growth in infections already at the end of this month, even before Easter, which could be the first signs of the fourth wave.

For Del Val, one of the keys is the closure of the hotel business. “The schools have worked very well, with ventilation, following the rules to a strict table, with distances and without the need to remove the mask, “said Del Val, who stressed that this does not occur in bars and restaurants.