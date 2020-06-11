The Vice President of the Republic, Margarita Cedeño, visited the municipal district this Wednesday La Victoria, in Santo Domino Norte, at the start of his electoral campaign after the stoppage of Covid-19, and said that a new PLD Government will improve “the quality of life of all.”

“PLD is synonymous with well-being, progress and more opportunities for everyone. In La Victoria I proclaimed that this is not the time to improvise, our country needs people with State experience, “Cedeño told the locals.

Thanks

Gonzalo Castillo’s ballot partner took the opportunity to thank to the producers, farmers and merchants of La Victoria, who have helped protect the most disadvantaged population with their work.

“Men and women of tireless work battle and I want to start my words by thanking you, thanking you with all my heart because if today in the Dominican Republic there has been no lack of food on the table, it is because of you “, Cedeño added, in a video published on his Twitter account.

Margarita Cedeño reported that for young people a online platform for online training, what is full “Get online with Margarita” which is accessed through the website margarita.do.