Margarita Castro: “The rescuers are emotionally and physically tired”

July 2, 2021

In an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, rescuer Margarita Castro shared part of the reality that rescuers who work hard in the Surfside collapse are going through.

Castro affirmed that as human beings, after more than a week of hard work, the rescuers are physically and emotionally tired because it is quite a difficult task.

He commented on the difficult situation that rescuers had to go through when recovering the body of the 7-year-old girl, a relative of one of the firefighters who worked in the search.

