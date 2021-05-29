Margarine, Soda, Sweeteners: The 6 Worst Foods for Men Over 40, According to Science



Caloric foods, rich in saturated fat, sodium and sugars, are highly inflammatory and deteriorate physical, mental and sexual health in the male population.

Photo: Image by ALFONSO CHARLES on Pixabay / Pixabay

Nothing is the same as at 20, not our recovery after a night of partying, much less the way in which the metabolism works. Over the years and as a normal part of the aging process, both men and women suffer different challenges, In the case of the male population after 40 years it is very normal to notice how the number on the scale increases. So one of the main challenges is to lose weight. Based on the above, it is nothing new to say that the adult stage is a period of life in which it is necessary pay special attention to the quality of nutrients of the diet. It is also just as important (or even more) to be clear about the foods that are best to avoid, since not only do they add kilos to the body and above all increase the risk of serious health conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes .

Complementary to this we know that most foods that are counterproductive are characterized by being highly inflammatory and thus directly affect the physical, mental and sexual health of men. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Urology, identified that the eating habit of following an inflammatory diet is related to the testosterone deficiency in men, low libido and fertility problems. In addition, it was found that they are peculiarly conditions that occur more severely in obese or overweight men.

To help you avoid aging the other way around, we took on the task of gathering six of the worst foods for men over 40, coincidentally many of them are favorites and recurrently consumed by gentlemen Take note! And bet on making some changes to the next shopping list, you will notice the difference.

1. Margarine

There comes a time in life when it is essential to pay attention to the type of fats we consume and saturated fats are the main enemy. Although they are in a long list of ultra-processed foodsIt is important to say that it is also found in everyday consumer products such as margarine. Most margarine containers contain saturated fats that clog the arteries and they are full of processed oils, not to mention their high caloric intake. As if that wasn’t bad enough many brands of margarine use propylene glycol, a synthetic compound that, according to research, increases cholesterol levels and causes weight gain. Experts recommend betting on healthier alternatives such as grass-fed butter options or betting on healthy vegetable oils, such as extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil.

Margarine./Photo: Pixabay

2. Artificial sweeteners

We are used to justifying the consumption of artificial sweeteners, because do not add calories to the diet and many people consider them a healthy option to combat sweet cravings. However, its effects on health go far beyond the caloric intake, in principle sugar cravings tend to increase. In fact, research shows that aspartame, sucralose, and stevioside can lead to weight gain, diabetes, and other conditions. Bet on using raw honey, maple syrup, or natural applesauce.

Sweetener / Photo: Pixabay

3. Soft drinks

Men love soft drinks and on many occasions they tend to consume much more than necessary, a can a day is enough to trigger devastating health effects and more when they usually consume them as a replacement for water. While it is nothing new to say that they are terrible for health, many wonder Exactly what makes caramel soda so bad for men? The answer is simple, sugary drinks like soda have toxic chemicals. A 2014 study by Consumer Reports and Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future showed that the chemical 4-methylimidazole (4-MEI) it could increase the risk of developing cancer. In addition, its high sugar content causes alterations in physical and mental performance, weight gain, liver and kidney damage, and encourages an addiction to sugar.

Refreshment./Photo: Pixabay

4. Sausages

Another of the favorite and very recurring foods eaten by men, are the famous sausages. Although they are present at any weekend barbecue with friends, they are also part of many everyday dishes such as sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs. The main reason is that they are a food group that shines for its extremely high levels of sodium, nitrate preservatives, modified cornstarch and carrageenanThey are also usually quite caloric and high in fat. Its excessive consumption is related to alterations in blood pressure, heart conditions and cholesterol, and of course in weight gain. Therefore it is essential to consume them only on special occasions and avoid them from being part of the day to day.

Sausages. / Photo: Pexels

5. White Body

We do not want to cause controversy, we have said a lot about the different types of carbohydrates and their effects on the body. However, pasta is not the best option for adulthood, especially due to its effects on metabolism. Being a product derived from refined grains, fiber and other nutrients are removed in order to provide a smooth and more palatable texture. However, lRefined and processed grains are also high on the glycemic index, which means that they cause blood sugar levels to rise and fall rapidly. Consuming too much of these refined foods can lead to metabolic diseases like diabetes and obesity, so it’s best to ditch the white pasta and go for whole grain or legume-based pasta. TThere are also wonderful alternatives such as whole grain rice, quinoa and oatmeal.

White pasta. / Photo: Pixabay

6. Fast foods and junk

Although fast and junk foods are the most obvious group that is associated with serious damage to general health, it is important to say that It is a type of food that men consume more frequently and is even usually more justified. However, after age 40, its effects are even worse not only due to its high caloric content, low nutrient content and its composition is dynamite for health. In a 15-year study involving 3,000 adults, it was found that those who ate fast food more than twice a week developed twice as much insulin resistance as those who did not eat fast food. Insulin resistance increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, in addition to latent weight gain, increased anxiety, sleep disorders and sexual disorders.

Fast foods and junk./Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: