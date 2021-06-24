Marfrig acquires land and confirms decision to start operating in Paraguay

SAO PAULO, Jun 23 (.) -Marfrig Global Foods reported on Wednesday the purchase of land for the construction of a refrigeration unit in the city of Yby Yaú, in Paraguay, in what represents its entry into another South American country.

The intention to build a unit in Paraguay had already been mentioned by the company, mainly after an alliance with the Paraguayan Association of Meat Producers and Exporters, announced in 2020. At that time, Marfrig said that investments in the project could reach the 100 million dollars.

“Works are scheduled to begin between January and February 2022, with delivery forecast for next year,” the company said in a statement to ..

The plant is expected to have the capacity to slaughter around 1,200 head of cattle per day and generate around 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The president of the Rural Association of Paraguay, Pedro Galli, welcomed the decision and said that it would generate more investment expectations in a market than a domestic one that absorbs only 30 percent of national production.

“It is encouraging news that shows, on the one hand, the potential that our livestock has to continue growing (…) and, on the other, it will dilute the high concentration of purchases in the hands of a few and powerful groups that dominate the market “, he pointed.

Marfrig has a global presence and its products are in more than 100 countries. In addition to Brazil, the company has production units in the United States, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

(By Nayara Figueiredo. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)