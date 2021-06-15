MARF issuers contribute a turnover of 78,000 million to the Spanish economy

The issuing companies of the MARF contribute a turnover of 78,000 million euros to the Spanish economy, according to the report “The MARF and its contribution to business growth”, prepared by María José Palacín and Carmen Pérez, finance lecturers at the University of Seville, presented today on the Madrid Stock Exchange. These companies, excluding financial entities, maintain 380,000 jobs and generate revenues of 21,000 million. The MARF accumulates a volume issued so far this year of 4,700 million euros and has a current financing capacity, measured in terms of outstanding balance, of 6,000 million.

During the presentation of the report, the first to be carried out on this BME market, Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, CEO of BME Renta Fija and MARF, highlighted the diversity that the market has reached in its almost 8 years of life, with 100 Issuing companies, all types of fixed income instruments used and a wide sectoral and geographical distribution. It has also valued its role as a mechanism for financing and supporting the growth of companies. “The MARF has contributed to the growth and expansion of companies, but it has also been able to adapt to the urgent liquidity needs generated by the pandemic by channeling public aid,” he said.

Rosario Casero, General Director of Business at ICO, stressed that ICO is fully committed to the process of diversifying sources of business financing, especially in medium and small companies, a process to which the development of the MARF in recent years has contributed. , as the study presented today shows. ICO’s contribution has focused on the launch of both investment products and the management of public guarantees through MARF, always under public-private collaboration schemes. Alternative financing to traditional bank credit is necessary for the growth process of companies and, in a very special way, in the most difficult times for debt issuers due to the economic effects produced by the pandemic.

Read more

During the presentation of the report, María José Palacín indicated that “MARF has successfully fulfilled the objective with which it was created at the end of 2013: to provide an accessible financing alternative for companies that would allow them to reduce their dependence on bank credit. On this idea, Domingo García Coto, director of the BME Research Service, highlighted that more than 60 Spanish companies have accessed the markets for the first time through MARF. “Diversifying the structure of external financing by combining credit and listed debt provides greater stability to companies and is related to a greater volume of investment,” he said.

Radiography of broadcasting companies

The study indicates that 24% of the issuing companies belong to the basic materials, industry and construction sector, 22% of the issuing companies belong to the consumer products and services sectors; and 16% to companies linked to oil and energy. Also listed are companies that provide financial services (10%), real estate services (9%) and technology and telecommunications (5%). Regarding the geographical distribution, of the 100 issuing companies, 6 are Portuguese, 1 is Dutch and another British. The Community of Madrid concentrates 48% of the companies based in Spain; it is followed by the Basque Country (18%) and Catalonia (7%).

It also highlights that almost half of MARF’s non-financial issuing companies are more than 20 years old, a third have between 10 and 20 years of life and the remaining fifth, less than 10. 65% of them are large companies. size (more than 250 employees), while the remaining 35% is distributed equally between medium-sized (250 to 50 workers) and small (less than 50). Regarding the distribution of their capital, 65% of the issuers are unlisted companies, which means that the MARF represents for them the gateway to the capital markets. Another 31% is listed on the Stock Exchange and the remaining 4% on BME Growth.

Radiography of emissions

MARF records emissions with a great variety, each day more sophisticated. Currently 45% of the outstanding balance is placed in promissory notes, 35% in bonds and the remaining 20% ​​in securitizations and mortgage-backed products. In recent years there have also been Convertible Contingent Bonds (CoCos), two mortgage bond issues and 5 green or sustainable bond operations. By maturity, we find from project bonds that have exceeded 30 years of duration to promissory notes with terms of only 3 days.

The report also highlights that once they enter the market, a large number of companies repeat in subsequent years, in market conditions that have allowed them to extend durations and reduce the returns offered and thus improve their financial structure. The average IRR has gone from 7.50% to 3.85% in the 7 and a half years of the MARF’s life. Regarding the amounts, 73% of the issues are made for an amount of less than 40 million euros.