Maresca brings ‘Mudo’ Vázquez closer to Parma

05/27/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The ‘Mudo’ Vázquez said goodbye to Sevilla and is now looking for a new project in which to continue his sports career. After a few seasons where it has been losing prominence on Andalusian soilNow you want to feel important again and there is a team that awaits you with open arms.

Parma is immersed in a new reconstruction to return the team to Serie A after this season’s relegation. At the moment, he already has a new coach, Enzo Maresca. The former Sevilla player has arrived from Manchester City Sub-23 and has the main objective of moving up in the category. For this he wants to have the ‘Mudo’ Vázquez.

According to ‘Estadio Deportivo’, the good relationship between coach and player would be one of the keys, so the agreement would be close to being closed. Parma has been after the Argentine for months. Last January, the Italians wanted to sign him, but Sevilla asked for an amount for the transfer that Parma was not willing to pay. Now the situation is more favorable.