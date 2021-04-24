Maren Morris Reacts to Mistake Claiming Luke Bryan Is Her Baby’s Dad

After the show, Maren and Ryan set off for a couples’ retreat in Mexico, and she’s been posting carefree bikini pics ever since. “Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere,” she captioned a gallery of photos, showing herself enjoying a cocktail on the beach.

They tied the knot in Nashville in 2018, and she recently described Ryan as her biggest fan.

“I really trust his opinion, especially if I have a new song that maybe we didn’t write together, I always play him the mix the second I get it back, because I really trust his ear,” Maren told Country Living two days Aug. “I love that we’re such different artists… But he’s always been my biggest fan when it comes to my music and vice versa.”

Luke, on the other hand, has been married to his own “Country Girl” since 2006. He and wife Caroline boyer share kids Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 10.

Caroline and Luke haven’t responded to the mix-up.