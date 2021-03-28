Marea: New Premiere – Music News

Today we want to celebrate a wonderful song that has truly exceeded the expectations of all Leon Leiden fans! The best thing is that this song is the product of a great fusion that you cannot imagine. Artists of international stature who will leave you speechless when listening to them all in the same musical piece. Do you know who we mean? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Leon Leiden’s original song, “Marea” but this talented artist decided to collaborate this time with Francely Abreuu & LuisOn. Marea has turned out to be a great success.

We have to say that in particular, we love Leon Leiden’s style, he always has such a fresh style, such a unique style, so original, his songs really do make you fall in love more with life and see it all in pink, or They make you cry and scoop out the ice cream until you fall asleep crying. That is how extremist his songs are, but the way and the power with which his messages can be transmitted to each and every one of his fans and his audience is amazing.

This video is very original, even more than all the others, we can see virtual parts, as if we were entering a computer system, things so minimal that sometimes we do not even understand, as much as life.

Although of course, other fans wanted to see Francely. “We all agree that we saw the full video to see and listen to Francely”

“I got really sweet when Francely and Leon Leiden combine their voices. I love this song! Is the best of all”

And yes, it is definitely the best song of March. We present you the new single by Leon Leiden, entitled, “Marea”, and who remembers you?