Mare Warning Lyrical takes advantage of music to portray her reality – El Sol de México

Rapper Mare Lyrical Warning grew up in a home where there was always a book on hand. His mother was in charge of nurturing his love for literature, and thanks to this he developed an interest in poetry and declamation. Years later, this ability to say verses led her to approach rap, and with it she found a tool to express her thoughts: Exposing the social problems that she observed in her native Oaxaca.

“I am Zapotec, originally from the Sierra Norte, I am the first generation born in the city. The economic displacement that my family suffered was one of the reasons why I came to this territory,” he talks in an interview with El Sol de México.

“I grew up in the periphery, an area of ​​high marginality, which has a high rate of violence. Many colonies are formed without the shelter of the State and people have to organize and take care of themselves within the spaces. I live. Living in this context, you realize how difficult life is and the injustices. There are many circumstances that, through words, it is easier for me to analyze “.

The singer began her path in music 17 years ago, and only in 2020 did she join digital platforms, where she already has 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Rapping about her surroundings has led her to discover the importance of her voice and to acquire more self-confidence, but above all to become aware of the importance of everyone’s participation to achieve social change.

“What music does is deal with this reality of different imaginary, and generate collective dialogues. That is where it begins to happen, because no matter how much music becomes conscious, it will not modify anything, unless everything else take care of yourself and apply it in daily life, with our family, transforming our environment. Music also becomes part of that transformation “.

THE RAP OF FEMINISM

One of the themes that he has frequently touched on in his work (in songs like Wanted, What woman or What do you expect?) Is gender violence. Mare considers feminism as a questioning of everyday practices and the privileges that we experience as women.

“It is easier to recognize the oppressions that we have experienced, to recognize that we can also be oppressive. That is where we have to do the work, feminism crosses us all living in a feminicidal system that disappears bodies, that treats us like waste people and second class, “he concludes.

Mare is already working on new songs that he will release in the coming weeks, as well as other artistic projects that he will announce on his social networks.