‘Mare of Easttown’ Phenomenon Collapses HBO and Demonstrates Power of Weekly Episode Series

This text does not contain spoilers for Mare of Easttown or anything similar – to read analysis of the latest episodes, it is better to go to my colleagues here or here -, since I have not seen a single minute of the series. And that is precisely the point.

Without having seen even half a second of footage, I am aware of its existence, that it comes out Kate winslet investigating a murder and that the resolution of the crime has had many people in suspense for weeks. As you may have also noticed, it is a series that has been talked about. And, more and more, progressively, as the plot progressed.

There have been seven episodes – all of them written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel– that have allowed viewers to become progressively hooked on the murder investigation as they drew up their own lists of suspects, drew up theories, speculated about possible false culprits and, ultimately, shared impressions and emotions about the development of the narrative.

A shared experience of fiction, either in person under the masks or commenting online, that the weekly premiere cadence of the episodes has cultivated, allowing the series to grow in the memory of its viewers while they waited for each new installment.

What an innovation, right? Only the same formula that television has applied for more than half a century. However, during the last decade we have witnessed its gradual erosion since Netflix tried with House of Cards brand new whole seasons at once.

The age of mindless bingeing

Suddenly, you no longer had to follow the adventures of Jack bauer waiting a whole week to find out if he had managed to deactivate a nuclear warhead by hitting it with a pistol. Thirteen episodes of almost an hour were put ahead of you, ready to swallow throughout the weekend. The era of binge watching or wild marathons has arrived to impose its model of immediate satisfaction.

And accelerated forgetting. Scientific studies have been carried out that relate binge-eating to series with a greater ease in forgetting what is seen; an inability to fix short-term memory associated with anterograde amnesia. Something that can affect on a personal level, but also on a collective level: what is the last Netflix series that you remember that has become an enduring phenomenon?

Beyond Stranger things or maybe, The Crown, whose narrative codes and production models have a certain vintage aftertaste, the bulk of Netflix’s series production seems devoted to that massive explosion of views on the first weekend – it is no coincidence that they only count two minutes of playback as the complete viewing of a title on the metrics they make public – which quickly deplete on themselves and leave time to move on to something else.

Emma Corrin in ‘The Crown’

Series with especially high popular pull such as Elite, The Paper House, Sex Education or The witcher they become an event at the time of the premiere of the new season – and, above all and very importantly, during its anticipation – but afterwards they are far from stimulating conversations about specific episodes.

Win addicts along the way

Mare of Easttown may not have been far from a gigantic success of those that tear the collective imagination for several generations, at the same time. Game of Thrones, but surely in HBO They are satisfied with the performance of a miniseries that, in principle, is not called to continue and that has increased both its popularity and its audience on a weekly basis.

The series premiered on April 18 with 600,000 viewers in the US Since then, each week it has grown to exceed one million viewers. Facing the broadcast of the final episode and the resolution of the crime, HBO Max suffered massive drops in service due to saturation, mainly in the short east of the US, as published by TV Line.

‘Breaking Bad’

It is not that the million or more spectators is to shoot rockets; is the number of people who saw Breaking bad when it is said that no one saw her. But we all know what happened; the series finale brought together 10.28 million Americans versus cable broadcast. And that was also achieved with a progressive growth of followers during five seasons.

If Mare of Easttown had been released suddenly within the HBO catalog – one of the few platforms that has remained faithful to the weekly premiere model, without trying to copy Netflix on its own ground – it is very likely that it would have ended up sunk in irrelevance. It is not the same to start following a mystery story, do not get hooked and leave it parked forever for that same story to gain media relevance and to be obsessively commented on in your group of friends.

In favor of weekly episodes

When a series like Mare of Easttown is parodied in Saturday night Live or articles about it start to flourish in online media like this one is because there are an interesting number of people watching it, acknowledging its existence and seeking information about it in a sustained way over time. And to achieve that pregnance, the weekly release cadence has a force that weekend binges cannot match.

For example, it is not something that has happened in the least with Jupiter’s Legacy, the superhero series with which Netflix, it was said, was going to compete with Marvel. Good luck with anyone who is not from the circle of Mark Millar you found out about its premiere a few weeks ago.

Scarlet Witch and VisionDisney +

Precisely Scarlet Witch and Vision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel series in Disney +, have opted for the weekly premiere of episodes, based on the good results it provided to The Mandalorian and in the need for the platform to offer new content periodically in a pandemic time where it is difficult to shoot.

It is also a model that Amazon Prime Video applied with very good results to the second season of The Boys, changing the premiere suddenly that the first season had had. Strategy modification that Apple TV + It has also applied to the series of which it launched the first season at once to opt for the weekly premiere for the bulk of its programming. And don’t you think that more and more people are talking about their series?

Just the opposite that has happened with two very powerful Amazon Prime Video titles such as Them Y The Underground Railroad, that were submerged in the torrent of news without the slightest opportunity to stand out from the mosaic of options of their subscribers. A case of leaving promotional functions especially painful in the case of the miniseries of Barry Jenkins.

The Underground Railroad by Kyle Kaplan

The director’s adaptation of Moonlight and The Beale Street Blues has made of the award-winning novel by Colson Whitehead on slavery in the US is a cathedral work, very close to the audiovisual marvel, that it will be difficult to find a project to match in this year’s television production.

The density of its images and the episodic structure, following the different stages of an onward flight journey, made The Underground Railroad an excellent title to propose the detached, weekly premiere of each episode, allowing its sedimentation and propagation by the currents. opinion on the Internet.

However, it was released, it generated its corresponding praise, few more people paid attention to it and it runs the risk of falling into complete oblivion. Until, at the end of the year, his title reappears on the best of 2021 lists and many wonder what they have been wasting time on. An ending that, for melancholic, may be very much in the vein of Jenkins.