Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet refused to ‘beautify’ her character by removing wrinkles or her bulging belly – Tomatazos

There is no doubt that Kate Winslet (Ammonite – 86%, A Secret Passion – 61%, Eternal Radiance Of A Mind Without Memories – 93%) is a great actress, as she has shown throughout her career – of more than 25 years – in which she has been the winner of an Oscar, four Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, an Emmy, a Grammy, to mention just a few of its awards. In addition, his work has been praised by critics on numerous occasions.

It may interest you: Actresses who should be nominated for the Emmy 2021

However, despite her already known talent, the actress has been surprising, week after week, for almost two months, with her performance in the HBO series Mare of Easttown – 90%, in which he brings to life the main character, Detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan. In a new interview with The New York Times (via IndieWire), the prominent actress recounted everything she had to do to make her character look like a real middle-aged woman and not be ’embellished’.

And it is that one of the big problems in the media is that they always seek to change the image of women so that it matches the stereotypes of beauty in turn. In this way, Winslet faced the production of the program so that his wrinkles were respected in the promotional images and so that in the sex scene he had with actor Guy Pearce (Bloodshot – 47%, Alien: Covenant – 69%) her ‘bulging’ belly was not removed.

In the interview, the actress said that her priority was for Mare to look like a middle-aged woman from the real world, so when director Craig Zobel told her that her “bulging belly” could be removed from her sex scene, Winslet He said, ‘Don’t you dare!’ He also said that he had to send the promotional poster for the program twice because it was too retouched.

They were like ‘Kate, you really can’t’ and I was like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have next to my eye, please return them all …

In an interview with The Times (via IndieWire), Winslet explained what makes her character feel so real and why that has been so important to audiences.

We recommend you: REVIEW: Mare of Easttown | A dark mystery with well presented characters

I hope to play Mare as a middle aged woman, I will be turning 46 in October, I guess that’s why people have connected with this character the way they have, because clearly there are no filters. She is an imperfect, fully functioning woman, with a body and face that move in a way that is synonymous with her age, her life, and where she comes from.

The actress has also recognized that giving the most realism to her character not only had to do with avoiding touch-ups on her skin and body, but also on the clothes she used, which were bought at the Wawa convenience store and stacked in the floor to make it look worn and wrinkled.

Mare of Easttown – 90% follow a small-town Pennsylvania detective as she investigates a local murder at a time when her own life is falling apart as she continues to try to live after the suicide of her eldest son, after divorce, and as she struggles for the custody of his grandson.

Don’t leave without reading: Mare of Easttown | Top reviews, reviews and ratings