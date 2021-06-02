‘Mare of Easttown’: HBO’s Thriller of the Year is a devastating tale of tragic mothers

Watch out, SPOILERS!

* Do not read this article if you have not seen all seven episodes of ‘Mare of Easttown’.

During the last seven weeks, at home we have been hooked on a series that has not happened to us in a long time. At first it was difficult for us to get hold of the title, one of those that does not stick to the tongue from the beginning: ‘Mare of Easttown’. It refers to its protagonist, Mare, a detective in a medium-sized town in “the real America”, Easttown. It didn’t take long for us to rename the series with a Catalan exclamation that expressed very well how we felt when we saw it: “‘Mare de déu!”.

Week after week we ended up on Monday entering HBO and watching this series that drinks from the Nordic thriller (‘Forbrydelsen’) and British (‘Broadchurch’) to mount an investigation in which practically everyone is a suspect. But what hooked us from the beginning was, of course, how human about her.

Kate Winslet returns to star in an HBO miniseries 10 years after ‘Mildred Pierce’ (and, curiously, it coincides again with Guy Pearce): here she plays Mare Sheehan, a dry and cold matriarch at home and addicted to her work as a cop. He takes to cakes with his own mother (a hilarious Jane Smart) and does not know how to give much affection to his teenage daughter or his grandson, a young boy. From the beginning we fell in love with this aging woman, in bad shape, hooked on the vape and constantly sucking on snot. Her bitterness is a hard layer that covers, as only an actress of this level could do, an infinite vulnerability and tenderness. How not to get hooked on Mare.

Around it we are gradually getting to know, like a slow shock wave, Easttown, a municipality within Delco, a small county in Pennsylvania that borders Philadelphia (“small”: it has an area that measures almost the same as all of Spain). Series creator and screenwriter Brad Ingelsby and his wife have grown up in Berwyn and Aston, respectively, very close to Delco: they are bubble communities where the working class survives with dignity and a collective sentiment still exists. People still know the names of their neighbors. In such a place the murder of a teenage mother feels like a problem that affects everyone.

Who could have killed a poor girl in a forest in the middle of the night? Maybe her ex-boyfriend and father of her baby? The new local priest, who has a record with minors? Even Mare’s own ex-husband, suspected of being the child’s real father? No one is spared suspicion, which is why ‘Mare of Easttown’ is so entertaining, even when it gets a bit sneaky.. Although his traps end up being double: an incoherent and arbitrary point of view in the penultimate episode was tricking us to surprise us in the next one. We cannot get angry: watching thrillers is having fun falling into the trap.

HBO has a long tradition of mystery series that are always a guarantee of, at the very least, quality: ‘The Night Of’, ‘Open Wounds’ or ‘The Visitor’ were fictions that, each in their own way, tried, and often succeeded, to keep us hooked week by week. Normally they are limited-run miniseries, and when they try to extend beyond a season, as they did ‘True Detective’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, things go wrong.

‘Mare of Easttown’, which has garnered good reviews and has multiplied its audience week by week until breaking the HBO Max servers in its final chapter this Sunday, should not continue either. Although both Ingelsby and Winslet have said that they are in love with the character and, if they found the right story, they would return.. The same happened with ‘Hierro’, a Spanish series that drinks from the same sources and achieves similar results, and although its second season is enjoyable, it feels absolutely expendable. Now, we would give an arm to see an impossible crossover that would bring Judge Montes de Candela Peña together with this detective: how well they would understand each other, both female leaders, relentless, big heads and mothers of courage.

Ay Mare

Because that is the heart of ‘Mare of Easttown’, the bond that has finished shaping a series that has not invented the wheel, but has made it roll with vigor: it is the story of a tragic mother. Or rather several.

Helen, Mare’s mother, who took out her anger with the world on her daughter; Carrie, a young drug addicted mother who wishes she could take care of her son but can’t even take care of herself; Erin, a teenage mother who dies trying to give her baby a fair life; or Judy, who unexpectedly and devastatingly loses her son, a young detective (how good it is for Evan Peters to leave Ryan Murphy’s circle).

And Lori. Mare’s best friend, who knows her most deeply, a Julianne Nicholson who serves as a support until she explodes and breaks, taking over the story in her final moments. A mother willing to do anything to protect her child; the same old story.

It is Lori’s pain in irretrievably losing her son that will end up helping Mare process her own loss, the one she has buried for years. What a beautiful friendship story, a friendship that survives the worst betrayal. In that embrace of two mothers who are not alone because they have each other, ‘Mare of Easttown’ ends up becoming something great. Mare de déu.