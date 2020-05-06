One of the sad consequences of confinement has to do with mental health. Whether due to the anxiety generated by isolation, loss of work or past trauma that can flare up, the truth is that it is a time that complicates and multiplies the psychological problems related to anxiety, mental disorders, also eating or social disorders. Extrapolating this reality to the world of professional tennis, the value and ability that it has had is important. Mardy Fish to share their experience in this quarantine in order to help those who are suffering similar cases.

For those who do not remember, Mardy Fish suffered a disorder of anxiety severe in the midst of his best moment as a tennis player. And these days he has experienced something very similar again. In a letter written by the former player on the ATP website, Mardy puts in context, recalls the origins and completes his reflections with the intention of being able to help those who need a breather and inspiration from similar disorders.

“It is quite difficult to deal with the repercussions of this virus and how it has changed our lives. But in early April, I had one of the most difficult days I have had in years. However, I was not ill. It had nothing to do with it. with the COVID-19. I had to leave something at my father-in-law’s house, so I got in my car for the first time in three weeks. I was excited to get in the car and leave the house, even if it was only for 10 minutes. The police stopped me for not using the turn signal when I was changing lanes. It was just a fine, not the end of the world. The problem is that this slowed me down. I was supposed to get home at 4pm to celebrate Jewish Passover ( my wife is Jewish), via Zoom. I arrived at 4:30 pm and the family asked where I was. They weren’t angry or anything, I was just curious. But still, I fell apart. The last time I cried was in August of 2013 after retiring from a game in Winston-Salem. I’m not a emotional person I don’t cry But I fell apart. “

– Mardy Fish tells how the germ of everything began and developed. In 2012.

“Some of you may know that I have struggled with a mental illness. I am going to talk a little bit about that in this story and I will also give you some tips that have helped me and could help you too. My anxiety disorder first appeared in 2012, when I was having one of the best moments of my life as a player. The previous year, I reached the Top-10 and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals. My problems arose at the beginning of the season, but they reached a critical point in the US Open During my third round match, I had my first and only anxiety attack on a tennis court. I was playing Gilles Simon in primetime at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world’s largest tennis venue. All the attention was on me. Those were the moments I spent my whole life working in. I dreamed of being in that situation.

Somehow, I got over it with a win, having a chance to play against Roger Federer. But a couple of days later, when I was heading to the USTA’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for that match, I was going crazy in transporting the tournament. I was having anxiety attacks about every 10 to 15 minutes. I had the best chance of my life right in front of me, but I couldn’t play the game. I withdrew from my favorite tournament and would not play the rest of the year again. When I returned to California, I did not leave my home for almost four months. I wasn’t interested in going out, and I only did it to see my psychiatrist. My wife was an angel during all that time. I don’t know if I’d still be here without her. That was how bad it was. My wife basically put her life on hold to be my support, and I can’t thank her enough for that. Some of the worst stories about mental health involve people without a support system. “

– For Fish, it is very difficult to know, recognize and accept that you have a mental illness and not that they are passing episodes.

“One of the keys I learned when treating mental illness is how important it is to identify it. You are almost trapped in a state of denial. The stigma surrounding mental illness causes you to try to convince yourself that there is nothing wrong with you, and that makes the disease even more dangerous. I needed to identify what was going on and understand it. Mental illness is very real, but it is also quite normal. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, almost one in five American adults live with illnesses mentally that’s tens of millions of people suffering from it.

One of the most difficult parts of dealing with my mental illness was not knowing anyone who has fought something similar. I couldn’t trust the experience of a friend or family member. He had no role model in professional sports to keep in mind in that regard. He was not aware of an athlete who had spoken about his experiences. It’s hard when you’re having it, but it’s okay not to be okay. When deep down you know something is wrong, keeping it inside can lead you down the wrong path. Getting help is essential. With everything that’s happening in the world right now with the coronavirus, I can imagine the tremendous stress people face, from being trapped in an apartment to worrying about earning an income. It’s hard to physically go to the doctor right now, but if something is wrong, don’t be afraid to talk to people about it. “

– Finally, Mardy Fish brings his purely personal experience to deal with the most difficult moments.

“Talking about my problems made me feel better. I had less and less anxiety when talking about it with friends or other people in my life. It is also normal to see a professional. I don’t know where I would be without having medications to help start the process of healing. It would have been really difficult to do it alone. I ended up progressing enough to play four tournaments in 2015 to be able to retire as I wanted. I worked my whole life to be a professional tennis player, and if I was to retire, it would be me who would make that decision, not my illness mental.

People from all walks of life have contacted me, from people you’ve heard of to others you don’t know. I have had many honest conversations with people during the process. That made me feel great and I think it was a very good thing that it came out with my story.

On a personal level, what I do a lot is “change the channel” with negative thoughts. If I’m not feeling well and I’m stressed about when we’re going to get through this, I know I need to get to a happy place mentally. I love golf, so I go to my favorite golf course. From age 8 to 16, my family went to the Roaring Gap Country Club in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina every summer. My dad taught tennis, and I played golf and tennis there. That’s a place I could go and stop thinking about things, where I know I’m safe. I recently tweeted about struggling with my anxiety disorder because I know that if I’m having it, many other people are, too. I am extremely fortunate because I am financially secure and can at least get out of my house for fresh air if necessary. I understand that this is not the case for many who feel trapped, overwhelmed, stressed or all of the above. It’s okay to cry. It is okay to show weakness. It’s okay to fight. When you’re going through those dark times, it’s incredibly scary. You feel lonely. But the important thing is to know that you are not. Talk to your friends, see how your loved ones are doing. During these difficult times, we cannot be together, but we can be there for each other. Together, we will get through this. “

.