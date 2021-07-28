in World

Marcus Walz uploads a video of his room and has to clarify which flag of Spain was seen

Marcus Walz, at the Rio Games. (Photo: Tom Pennington via .)

The Spanish canoeist Marcus Walz, Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio Games, has had to clear up a misunderstanding that occurred after he uploaded some images of his facilities in the Olympic Village to Instagram.

On one of the chairs you could clearly see a flag of Spain with some kind of drawing inside, which led many to think that it was a pre-constitutional flag.

To stop the controversy at its roots, Cooper has uploaded another video to his stories in which he shows what the flag really had: a photo of two canoeists competing.

“Let’s see, please, make some statements because people are doubting a little about the flag on the chair,” he says. A colleague clarifies it with a joke: “We are something of a chicken, but not for him to say that this is the flag.”

Cooper himself had responded in his own comments: “We dedicate a story to you, since you are very quick to comment without knowing.”

