Marcus Thuram, Tottenham’s priority

Thuram could sign for him Tottenham this season. The footballer, landed in the Bundesliga in 2021, and there are already two seasons that he has accumulated with Borussia Mönchenglabach. However, at 23, the footballer seeks to grow and have new motivations. And now, he has the opportunity to do it in the Premier.

The Bundesliga footballer has played forty games this season, in which he has scored eleven goals and managed to provide twelve assists. As reported by RMC Sport, the club and the footballer have already reached an agreement. And now, it would only be necessary for Tottenham and Borussia to agree on the transaction. As of today, the footballer’s clause is at 30 million euros.

A possible signing that comes after Kane’s departure of the Premier League team, a transversal figure of the club in recent years. The captain of the national team, scored 23 goals and gave 14 assists in this campaign, in which the club finished the English competition as seventh classified.

After sixteen seasons at the club, the footballer seems to have made up his mind to leave him: “I think it’s definitely time to have a conversation with the club. I want to play the most important games. This season I was watching the Champions League on television. and those are the games that I want to play, “he explained. “It is a moment in my career in which I have to reflect and see where I am”, explained.