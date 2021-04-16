Marcus Stroman’s incredible tribute to Jackie Robinson

The pitcher for the New York Mets, Marcus stroman, showed the incredible tattoo that he has in honor of the legend of the Major League Baseball – MLB, Jackie Robinson.

Today April 15 is celebrated in the Big leagues the day of Jackie Robinson Y Marcus stroman Through his social networks, he unveiled the impressive tattoo he has in honor of this former player who left a legacy in the best baseball in the world.

“I have you tattooed for a reason. More than grateful for your heroic presence in dark times. Your sacrifices allowed me to play the game that I love today. Always grateful for you. Thanks Jackie! ”, wrote Marcus stroman in his homage to Robinson.

Here is the tattoo:

Got you tatted for a reason. Beyond grateful for your heroic presence through dark times. Your sacrifices allowed me to play the game I love today. Forever thankful for you. Thank you Jackie! #JackieRobinsonDay 🖤 pic.twitter.com/x4zc6PQgXZ – Marcus Stroman (@ STR0) April 15, 2021

Undoubtedly Jackie Robinson is fundamental and special for all those players of the MLB, well it is the case of Marcus stroman, who with an incredible tattoo on his calf will forever have the face of this great legend.

April 15 is a day that all baseball in the MLB pays tribute to Jackie Robinson and his legacy, which is why gestures like this tattoo of Stroman demonstrate the greatness and impact of this player who will never be forgotten in baseball.