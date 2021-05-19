Marcus Stroman is a loyal follower of Shohei Ohtani in the Major Leagues

The pitcher for the New York Mets, Marcus stroman, highly praised Shohei ohtani, who is having an incredible 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels in Las Big leagues (MLB).

Last night, Shohei ohtani hit 14 home runs in the 2021 season of Big leagues and is entrenched in the leadership of that department, which is why the Mets starter, Marcus stroman He praised the Japanese who causes a sensation on a daily basis through social networks.

“Ohtani It is a mythical legend in human form. What he is doing is beyond incredible. Everyone in the big leagues is in awe of his talent. After games I run to my phone to see what he did Ohtani that night. Hahaha ”, he wrote Stroman.

The Japanese Ohtani has enjoyed a plethora of performance so far this 2021 campaign and not only in Stroman causes a sensation, there are multiple fans and important personalities in the MLB who have identified with this player this year.

Ohtani is a mythical legend in human form. What he’s doing is beyond incredible. Everyone in the big leagues is in awe of his talent. After games, I be running to my phone to check and see what Ohtani did on the night! Lol 😂 – Marcus Stroman (@ STR0) May 19, 2021

Marcus stroman He did not want anything to escape him and through his Twitter, where he is quite concurrent and active, he left a pleasant message to Shohei, who is undoubtedly putting the numbers to fight for the MVP of the Big leagues.

And as he said MLB in their networks: “The StroShow never misses watching ShoTime”.