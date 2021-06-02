Marcus Stroman and Mets emptied the benches against the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Mets of New York and the Diamondbacks of Arizona starred in a scene where the benches of both teams were emptied in the middle of the game of the MLB.

When Marcus stroman he made out to outfielder Josh Rojas, he was not satisfied and exchanged a few words with Stroman, obviously he was not silent and the benches went out to work things out.

No player was expelled, since both leaders had a talk to see what was happening temporarily, the referees decided that they were not going to take anyone out of the game, but that everyone was warned.

And in that moment, Marcus stromanHe had a perfect 5-inning game without allowing a run, but in the bottom of the sixth he gave up a three-run homer to Caleb Smith, who put the game down and the hottest.

Here the videos: