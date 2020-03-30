Marcus Smart, a Boston Celtics player, has announced through his social networks that he no longer suffers coronavirus. The player, once the quarantine has passed, has undergone the test again and has given a negative. Apparently this was confirmed a couple of days ago. The same has happened with all the Utah Jazz staff and staff who had tested positive. They have all been discharged.

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love!

– marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

