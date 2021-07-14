Marcus Rashford would miss the start of the Premier League

After playing the final of the Eurocup 2021 with the England National Team, Marcus rashford would be missing the start of the 2021-22 season of the Premier League with Manchester United, due to a shoulder operation.

According to information from media such as the Daily Telegraph and the BBC, Rashford presented discomfort in one of his shoulders since the end of the season with Red devils and thus saw activity with England in the Euro.

Now, after falling in the final against the Italian National Team and ending his activity for this season, Rashford would be operating at the end of this month of July.

According to reports from the same Telegraph, the English striker would be out of the courts for approximately three months, as he would return to activity until October.

Marcus Rashford has been in the eye of the storm since the final between England and Italy, as he was one of the three players who missed during the penalty shoot-out and cost the English the title.

