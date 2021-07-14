Marcus Rashford will be off the court for three months

LONDON

The English and Manchester United international attacker Marcus Rashford could be out three months after deciding to have a shoulder operationBritish media reported Tuesday.

Rashford (23 years old), with shoulder discomfort since the end of the season with his club, he underwent a scan on Tuesday and according to the Daily Telegraph and BBC he will have surgery at the end of July. The Telegraph estimates that the player could be out until October.

Rashford lost to England against Italy, in the penalty shootout of the final of the Eurocup, on Sunday. He was one of three English players, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, to miss his shot in the decisive run.

Those failures caused all three players received racist insults on social media.

A mural fresco with the image of Marcus Rashford in Withington (northern England) was covered with racist graffiti. Those graffiti were later covered with English flags and multi-colored messages of support, often in the shape of hearts.

cmb

