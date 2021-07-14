Marcus Rashford to undergo shoulder surgery

07/14/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

After having lost the final of the Eurocup, according to The Telegraph, Marcus rashford will finally undergo a shoulder surgery which he has been postponing since November 2020. It is expected that the operation will not make the English striker available until October 2020.

The intervention was will produce at the end of July, which will cause Manchester United’s number 10 to miss the first two months of the season. Surgery is not essential at the stage of your injury and according to The Telegraph says Rashford fears that “your ability to move will remain limited“if it doesn’t heal quickly.

The 23-year-old has had shoulder discomfort since the end of the season with his club, but in order to be available for the Euro the player received pain medication injections. This Tuesday he underwent a scan to determine the severity of the muscle tear in his shoulder and after this the decision was made that the player undergo surgery at the end of July causing a loss of up to three months.

A source close to Rashford said: “Marcus’s desire to correct the shoulder was strong towards the latter part of the season. But hoping to play a bigger role for England this summer and taking immense pride in representing his country, he embarked on the camp with the backing of the team’s doctors. “

Marcus lost to Italy in the Eurocup final penalty shootout, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka he was one of the players who missed his shot in the decisive round. Those failures caused the three players to receive racist insults on social media.