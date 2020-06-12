Marcus Rashford: former international footballer with Ghana claims to be the father of Manchester United striker | Soccer trivia | Soccer

At 65, Michael Boye Marquaye claimed to be the father of the Manchester United figure.

Marcus Rashford, young footballer for Manchester United.

Photo:

REUTERS

By:

Felipe Galindo

June 11, 2020, 10:50 a.m.

A soap opera! This is how most European newspapers have titled the news about the alleged biological father of Marcus Rashford. The ex-international footballer with the Ghana National Team, Michael Boye Marquaye, assured in an interview with the Ghanaian radio station ‘Starr FM’, that the player, listed with Manchester United is his son.

“Marcus Rashford is my son and he knows it. Although we haven’t seen each other in several years,” said the 65-year-old man, stating that Marcus is the product of a relationship he had with Melania Rashford 22 years ago.

Likewise, the former international with Ghana stated that he has decided to speak so that the world knows the striker’s African roots and not to make any economic profit with the news: “Marcus was angry because he thinks I abandoned him, but that was not the case. I am not that type of person looking for an easy way to get money or to become famous. “

So far, Marcus Rasford is thought to have been born in 1997 in Wythenshawe, the son of Joseph and Melanie Rashford.

