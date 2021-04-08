Marcus Ornellas reveals details of his upcoming wedding to Ariadne Díaz

“The truth is that the pandemic came to delay and move many dates for everyone, literally for everyone. It is a project that is on hold, for now, and yes, the plan continues, but the date is postponed since everything is settled again, since we can be without face masks, I think that we are going to think about it again, to put it date again, “he explained at the time.

Now, Marcus has told the plans he has for his wedding and revealed that he wants to have two, one in Mexico and one in his native Brazil. “From the wedding only she and I in the civil registry to a small meeting of pure relatives or with more friends,” said the actor about his plans in an interview for the Hoy program.

In addition, he revealed how important it is for him that his family is present on that special day. “Maybe one there (in Brazil), smaller, for the relatives nothing else, although I also want my parents to be here (in Mexico), since none of my siblings have been married so far,” he confessed.