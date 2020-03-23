Marcus Mumford shares cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to help people affected by coronavirus

There is nothing that unites people more than music and in recent days we have verified that. Not only by artists who have joined live broadcasts through their social networks to help people get through quarantine a little better, we also refer to specific cases of songs like “You’ll never walk alone” by Gerry & The Pacemakers, which has become a symbol of hope in Europe, one of the continents most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

And is that last Friday, March 20 This song, popular for being constantly sung by Liverpool FC fans, was played simultaneously on 162 European stations. in order to show solidarity and remind the inhabitants of European countries that they are not alone in this health crisis, which has forced them to be quarantined to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The gesture has not only moved everyone, it has also encouraged some artists to support with their grain of sand people who are affected by the coronavirus. One of them is Marcus Mumford, the leader and vocalist of Mumford & Sons, who has released a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with which he will raise funds to support people in Europe who are experiencing difficult times due to the virus.

Through the band’s Twitter account, Marcus announced to his followers that everything raised with the cover of the song by Gerry & The Pacemakers, which has been covered on previous occasions by artists like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, It will be donated to UK foundations.

“Here’s a song for you guys, because it feels like the right time to get it out. All proceeds from this song will go to the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK. I work with both organizations, I have been in contact with them during the COVID-19 pandemicThey are doing an amazing job to support vulnerable people, but right now it’s really difficult, “said the vocalist for Mumford & Sons.

Despite being 57 years old from being launched, there is no doubt that Today more than ever “You’ll Never Walk Alone” represents the small light in the midst of so much darkness, and above all, it shows us the great power that music has to unite and help people. Very good on the initiative of Marcus Mumford!