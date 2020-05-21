Marcus Lopes was the great champion of the debut tournament of the SuperPoker Team Pro, held in Liga Online H2 Brasil, taking R $ 5,512. As if that were not enough, in the fifth tournament of the dispute, held on Tuesday (19), at partypoker, the player from Brasília (DF) again ended up at the top.

For the first place in the field of 309 entries, the recreational player earned another $ 307 and 430 points for the ranking.

– There are two ways of seeing: the first is the simple effect of randomness, ours hit. The second is to credit the effect of the learning curve. Despite being a hobby, I dedicate myself and spend on studies – he said.

– I am a frequent financier of the poker coach industry (laughs). But in this hypothesis, as a game for 14 years, I think it would be a very slow curve, which would conclude that I have a strong intellectual difficulty (laughs). So, I will continue to credit randomness, even because the level of the players is very high – he said.

In addition to the beautiful prizes and the guaranteed placement among the 10 best of the month, the best part of the success is being talking to friends.

– I am a braggart, a fan of street poker, so I play to be able to play in the face of friends. I’m living the glory (laughs). Today, no one can handle me in poker groups and friends.

Marcus also wants to fight for the iPhone 11 reserved for the champion of the month, with Ricardo Lima as the main opponent.

– In the tournament on Tuesday I entered with the objective of scoring and knowing that only the victory could give me any chance to get Ricardo. So I went in stages, first entering the ITM, then looking for the title.

Even guaranteeing his place in the Online Semifinal, Marcus promises not to stop playing. This is because, if you are among the 10 in more than a month, the semifinal contest will start with 30% more chips in your stack.

– This add-on is very important. When you’re at a balanced table, the benefits help a lot. I’ll get it!

For the next month, including, he will have the company of many friends of the game at the tables.

– My advice to the guys is to play. It is implied, if I can, you too! Let’s enjoy the best part of poker, the fun! In fact, there are already 30 friends promising to play in June just to stop talking (laughs).

5th SuperPoker Team Pro tournament – Final table ranking

1 – Marcus Lopes – $ 307

2 – Carlos Eduardo Vicente – $ 222

3 – Alan Pereira – $ 156

4 – Wilson Ribeiro – $ 113

5 – Rodolfo Reis – $ 80

6 – Rafael Zanuto – $ 60

7 – Warlen Fabiano – $ 42

8 – Juliano Sabino – $ 30

9 – Ricardo Lima – $ 23

The SuperPoker Team Pro is already rolling, but you can still register! For that it is necessary to have (or create) accounts on partner sites (Bodog, Liga Online H2 Brasil and partypoker) and register on the official challenge website.

