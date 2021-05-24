Marc’s moment? Vogel’s plan and Drummond’s role

The Lakers are in trouble. Since the month of March, a season in which they seemed the top favorites was twisted excessively. The lesions, first by Anthony Davis and then by LeBron James, they caused the Angelenos to begin to lose positions in the classification and they ended up doing a play-in that nobody wanted to play but that was their turn. The return of both stars in the final part of the season caused optimism to grow ahead of the playoffs, but reality, for now, has prevailed in the opening duel of the first round: loss to the Suns, with a ghostly version of Davis and a LeBron who is not, on the way to 37 years, in his best physical moment. And all with Frank Vogel insisting on a plan that is not working and that it has not allowed the Lakers to have a regularity in the final phase of the course, one marked by an incomplete squad, but also by truncated chemistry and a worrying drift, two variables difficult to fix on the fly in a playoffs that demand answers immediate.

The arrival of Andre Drummond in winter promised, but has not had the expected results. The inside game needed to be strengthened without Davis, but Frank Vogel has insisted on giving the pivot many minutes and he does not finish curdling. Along the way, the victim has been Marc Gasol, who has played only 14 of the next 25 games, and where he used to enjoy 20 minutes a night, he now stays at 17. The typical image of Marc is sitting on the bench and the player, starter for virtually his entire career (769 games in Memphis and 762 starts, with 70 and 62 in Toronto), showed his anger to the media and flaunted the era of empowered players to try to force a situation that did not change.

Now, the time has come to make changes to the Lakers. Vogel already proved last year that he left behind the coach of a single Pacers plan: reacted after each defeat, changed tactics and line-up, He put himself ahead of the rival and flipped playoffs with key decisions. This year, he seems determined not to have Marc and to continue giving Drummond a lot of playing time, but things don’t work out this way. The pivot finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds in the opening game against the Suns, but Ayton, his natural pairing, did a lot of damage: 21 points and 16 rejections, 8 of them offensive. Nor Davis, still (very) far from his best physical form (5 of 16 in field goals and only 7 rebounds in almost 39 minutes) could stop the emboldened center, who was in all of them and did a lot of damage to his rivals. And, in all the mess, Marc did not play a single minute and saw the entire game from the bench.

Different players, key moment

Marc and Drummond have many differences and few similarities. The Spanish player is raised in the European ball, he is more collaborative, complete, with a vision of the game that far exceeds that of his teammate and best defender, either collectively or one-on-one at the post. Drummond has a more American profile: spectacular statistics that he has never transferred to his team’s game, one of the greatest rebounding powers of the entire 21st century and a lot of ability in attack. But he does not post much or very well, he is worse than Marc (and better than many people think, be careful) and he is not such a good defender. There is Vogel’s doubt: the coach used Davis of five most of the time in the playoffs, where only for certain rounds a pure pivot is needed to counter rival power. That equation was, for example, Dwight Howard last year for the series against the Nuggets … but only for that. The rest of the time, it was Davis who held that position with great dominance.

Now, Davis is bad and he is interested in a long series (a short one is going to be safe for Phoenix) to recover his tone, and Drummond is not the problem, but not the solution that everyone expected. It only remains to be seen if Vogel will take the step to include Marc in the rotation., something that he has said ad nauseam that he will not do since Drummond’s arrival. Of course, things have changed: the Suns have been completely and clearly superior to the Angelenos in the initial duel and Marc’s defensive power can help stop a differential Ayton, in addition to contributing in the distribution beyond LeBron, something that the Lakers desperately need (19 assists, five less than the Suns, in the opening game, for 14 losses). Traveling to Los Angeles with a 2-0 score could end the aspirations of a team that at the beginning of the season was the top favorite. The reaction has to come soon and he has to leave the bench. Whether or not with Marc Gasol, who awaits his moment. The ball, on Vogel’s court. Or die with your idea, or change it. Hard decision.