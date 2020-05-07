Two years ago, the right-back rocked the nets in a 3-1 victory over Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, in the campaign that culminated in the 2018 Brazilian title

Amid the football stoppage due to the coronavirus, Marcos Rocha recalled his first goal for Palmeiras. On May 6, 2018, the right-back took advantage of Dudu’s kick rebound and rocked the nets in the 3-1 victory over Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, in the Brazilian title campaign.

Marcos Rocha scored his first goal for Palmeiras on May 6, 2018 (Agência Palmeiras / Disclosure)

– It’s amazing to remember that day, I missed playing. We know the importance of quarantine and stoppage, but I’m sure we will overcome this – commented shirt 2, recalling another importance of that move.

Marcos Rocha was hired by Verdão in 2018 and that goal from two years ago ended a personal fast of more than two years. The last time the full-back had rocked the nets was on November 22, 2015, in the 2-2 draw of Atlético-MG, his former club, against Goiás.

– I was very happy for the goal, because it was really a long time since I scored. It was a great emotion. The first goal is always the one that is marked in memory – continued the player.

Marcos Rocha has accumulated 102 matches and rocked the net five times for Palmeiras. This season, he suffered an injury, but is the holder of the position and accumulates eight matches, with two assists for goal.

Like the entire squad, the right-back was released from face-to-face work at the Football Academy on March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players completed collective vacations in March and, since Monday, they have been carrying out physical training with virtual and real-time monitoring by the coaching staff. There is no forecast for the return of competitions.

