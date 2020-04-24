Amid the pause in football due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marcos Rocha celebrates a good memory. Exactly seven years ago, on April 24, 2013, the right-back of Palmeiras debuted in the Brazilian national team, entering in the end of the tie by 2 to 2 against Chile, in a friendly played in Mineirão, stage in which he won the Libertadores, with Atlético-MG, months later.

Marcos Rocha debuted in the Brazilian team exactly seven years ago, in a draw at Mineirão (Reproduction / Internet)

Photo: Lance!

– In the friendly against Chile, I was called by Professor Felipão, at the end of the game, and entered the field. Even if it was only a few minutes, it was a wonderful feeling to wear that shirt, especially in Mineirão, with my family in the stands, and to have my name cheered by thousands of fans – recalled the player.

Marcos Rocha had already been summoned by Mano Menezes, on September 11, 2012, but without acting. It was with Luiz Felipe Scolari, the coach he met at Palmeiras in 2018, that the right-back had the first chance, taking the place of Jean, his partner at Verdão in the last two years. The team received boos for their performance, but Marcos Rocha was applauded when he entered.

– I had been called up in 2012, but I didn’t get to play. I was anxious, waiting for this chance, like any other athlete who has this dream.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have a great game, but it was important to me. I was called up again later and had other opportunities to

show my football – continued Marcos Rocha.

The last call for the right-back was the only one with Tite in charge of the Brazilian team, to participate in a friendly against Colombia, on January 25, 2017. The following year, Marcos Rocha agreed with Palmeiras and ended 2018 with the Brazilian title. . Today, he is the team holder.

Like everyone in the squad, Marcos Rocha was released from training on March 16, indefinitely, due to the coronavirus. Players take collective vacations, which started on the last day 1 and end on Thursday. There is no forecast of a return to the competitions that the club disputes.

